Mickey Arthur Responds to Akmal Brothers’ Allegations

Former head coach of Pakistan cricket team, Mickey Arthur, has spoken up against the Akmal brothers – Kamran and Umar – after the elder Akmal’s allegations of favoritism against the coach.

Giving the example of Iftikhar Ahmed, Kamran Akmal claimed during a recent interview that the Arthur-led administration promoted favoritism.

Don’t know about this new team management but the previous one highly promoted favoritism. They didn’t give respect to the players who performed at the domestic level.

The wicket-keeper batsman also brushed aside the talks of age being a factor, saying that Pakistan cricket has suffered due to this. He also bashed Arthur and co. for achieving only one triumph, the Champions Trophy, during their entire tenure.

Arthur responded to this by saying said that the Akmal brothers lacked the ability to win matches for the country, which is why they were left out of the national side.

You pick guys that you think can win matches for the team. I did not think that Umar and Kamran Akmal could win matches for Pakistan. I thought they had their time.

Arthur said this during a press conference ahead of the second Pakistan-Sri Lanka test in Karachi. He added that Pakistan needs to think about developing the younger players in the team.

I think Pakistan needs to invest in these young players that they have got. As a coach, you select who you think are the best players that can win games for you.

