Govt Launches ‘Startup Pakistan Program’ to Fund 10,000 Startups by 2023

The government has launched the ‘Startup Pakistan Program’ under the ‘Kamyab Jawan Program’. The official launch ceremony was held at Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University (SBBWU), Peshawar.

Startup Pakistan Program aims to create a startup ecosystem in the country by providing training to one million youngsters with entrepreneurial potential. By the end of 2023, Startup Pakistan Program envisions more than 10,000 startups in Pakistan.

Startup Pakistan Program will also act as a platform where investors and startups can meet and discuss potential funding opportunities.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) Minister for Tourism, Culture, Sports, Museum and Archaeology and Youth Affairs, Atif Khan, was the chief guest at the event.

Atif Khan, while underscoring the importance of startups in creating employment opportunities, said that Pakistani youth has immense potential and needs to be guided in the right direction.

SBBWU’s Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Dr. Razia Sultana, talked about the importance of adopting the latest technologies in order to compete with the leading startups across the world.

Focal person for Startup Pakistan Program, Shahzad Gul, said that the program will connect the whole ecosystem through a single digital platform that will increase knowledge sharing.

Moreover, overseas Pakistanis serving at reputable tech companies will be called to provide training to the youngsters under the Startup Pakistan Program.

Chairperson Bir Ventures and founder of IdeaGist, Hassan Syed, urged youngsters to innovate in order to compete with the world. Startup Pakistan Program will create jobs and push Pakistan forward more inclusively and sustainably, said Hassan.

Via: APP