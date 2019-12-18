Hamphsire Signs Shaheen Shah Afridi for T20 Blast

After securing a place in the inaugural The Hundred tournament, Shaheen Shah Afridi has also signed a deal with Hampshire for T20 Blast next year.

“Hampshire Cricket are delighted to announce the signing of Shaheen Afridi for next year’s Vitality Blast competition. The exciting Pakistan seamer will join the squad as overseas player and is expected to be available for the duration of the competition”, the club’s release read earlier today.

The 19-year-old left-arm pacer will be available for the entire duration of the tournament and he has expressed his excitement to be part of the competition.

I am delighted to sign with Hampshire for the upcoming Vitality Blast competition. I have always enjoyed playing in England in front of the fantastic fans and I look forward to joining this historic club for my first experience of county cricket.

Hampshire’s official Twitter handle shared the news with this:

#AfridiSigns 👀 You'll know the name, but this time it's a different face… 😉 Introducing our new overseas signing for next summer's @VitalityBlast! 🙌💥 pic.twitter.com/Zw5zCEF8bt — Hampshire Cricket (@hantscricket) December 18, 2019

Talking about the signing, Giles White, the Director of Cricket at Hampshire county said:

A lot of the best sides in T20 cricket possess a very good bowling attack and Shaheen adds an extra dimension to the group we have, offering excellent accuracy, pace and lots of variations. He’s an emerging young talent in world cricket so we’re delighted to have him on board for next summer’s Vitality Blast.

Hampshire’s opening fixture is against Sussex Sharks at the Ageas Bowl on Friday, 29th May 2020.

