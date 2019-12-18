PAK-US Tech Exchange Opens Applications For 2020 Silicon Valley Program

PAK-US Tech Exchange, powered by Startup Grind, has opened its applications for the year 2020.

The 10-day program will take place from 10th – 20th February 2020 in Silicon Valley, USA. This is Pakistan’s largest and first of its kind independent tech exchange providing entrepreneurs, technology experts, government and business leaders an immersion program in Silicon Valley to create global opportunities.

Having started in 2018, the upcoming program is going to be the third in the series. The program featured 22 delegates in 2018 and 50 delegates in 2019 from Pakistan who got a hands-on learning experience in Silicon Valley. Like the previous years, the 2020 program will provide exposure, knowledge sharing, growth and networking opportunities to participating delegates from Pakistan in the heart of the world’s largest technology innovation hub, Silicon Valley.

Program Timeline and Selection

The program is accepting applications until December 31. 100 applicants will be shortlisted for in-person interviews on a first come first serve basis, but only 25 people will be shortlisted to participate in the final program. The final applicants will go through a 4-week digital acceleration program and a 3-day pre-departure bootcamp in Nathia Gali in February to prepare for their Silicon Valley journey.

The participants will stay in Silicon Valley for 10 days for a hands-on learning experience. The visit to Silicon Valley will include interactive seminars, company visits (Google, Facebook, Uber, Stanford University and more), hands-on projects, networking opportunities, conferences, and educational tours. They will also participate as a delegate in Pakistan Tech Summit – Silicon Valley, a full-day conference held exclusively for the program participants to connect with the larger Silicon Valley community, featuring speakers from Silicon Valley’s top organizations.

Additional Opportunities for the Candidates

In addition to the program associated learning, the selected candidates will represent Pakistan at the 8th annual Startup Grind Global Conference where they will be joining 10,000+ investors, founders, and entrepreneurs from around the world. Conference speakers include leading global technology such as Reid Hoffman (Linkedin, Greylock Partners), Cal Henderson (Slack), Steve Huffman (Reddit), Guy Kawasaki (Canva) and more.

Moreover, the participants can tap into the resources of Ejad Labs beyond the program for continued growth and learning support as they become part of Ejad Labs’ alumni network.

Who Should Apply?

The potential applicants can be one of the following:

Graduate or executive students in the fields of business, engineering, technology, innovation or entrepreneurship.

Entrepreneurs, startup founders, leaders of incubators and accelerators.

Angel Investors and venture capitalists.

Government officials.

Technology professionals running an IT company or having relevant work experience.

Professionals in the corporate, government or the development sector.

People with the ability and desire to make an impact in their respective fields.

Click here to see a list of participants between 2018 and 2019.

Online Application Form

The program is accepting applications on a rolling basis until December 31. More information and the online application form can be found at www.pakustech.com/apply

A 30% subsidy is available for qualified applicants. Subsidy applications will be processed on a first-come, first-serve basis.

The program is organized by Ejad Labs, a social enterprise with a successful track record of organizing programs and international summits in Silicon Valley and Europe, partnering with governments, corporates, and startups.

They host the flagship Pakistan Tech Summit to promote Pakistani technology around the world and recently hosted the first Startup Grind Pakistan Conference in Islamabad featuring 50+ international speakers.