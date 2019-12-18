Pakistan is Ranked 3rd Lowest in Gender Equality

According to a report published by the World Economic Forum examining gender equality around the globe, Pakistan was ranked third-lowest in the world.

The report titled “Global Gender Gap Report 2020” ranks Pakistan at the 151st position out of 153 countries. Iraq and Yemen are the only two countries that are ranked below Pakistan.

Now in its 14th year, the Global Gender Gap Report measures the progress of a country’s gender equality in four areas; economic participation and opportunity, educational attainment, health and survival, and political empowerment.

A brief inspection of the Country Score Card for Pakistan reveals that the country ranks at 150th in the economic participation and opportunity domain. For the educational attainment, Pakistan stands at the 143rd position. Regarding access to healthcare facilities, Pakistan ranks 149th in the latest report. The only area in which the country performed better is the political empowerment of women as it stands at 93rd place.

In the inaugural edition of the report published in 2006, the overall ranking of Pakistan was 112. In the areas of economic participation and opportunity, access to healthcare facilities, Pakistan was ranked 112th. Back then, the country was placed at 110th position in educational attainment. In 2006, the only area in which the country performed well was in political empowerment, ranked 37th.

The Global Gender Gap Report 2020 states that only 32.7% of Pakistani women can access economic opportunities. Women make up one-fourth of the country’s labor force and just 5% of them are present in leadership roles.

Less than half of Pakistani women are literate in comparison to 71% of men. Enrolment of girls in primary, secondary, and tertiary education is significantly lower than boys.

South Asian Countries

Among South Asian countries, Bangladesh is the best-performing country as it is placed in the 50th position. Bangladesh is followed by Nepal (101), Sri Lanka (102), India (112), Maldives (123), Bhutan (131) and Pakistan (151).

Best Performing Countries

Iceland is ranked 1st in gender equality followed by Norway, Finland, and Sweden. Other countries making it to the top 10 rankings are Nicaragua, New Zealand, Ireland, Spain, Rwanda, and Germany.

Among major countries, Canada is ranked 19th, United Kingdom 21st and USA 53rd according to the Global Gender Gap Report 2020.

Via: World Economic Forum