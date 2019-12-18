Redmi 9 is Coming Early 2020

Redmi’s 8 series of budget smartphones arrived in October this year featuring enormous battery sizes and a Sony camera sensor commonly found in earlier flagship devices.

The series is reportedly getting a successor in early 2020 with one of Mediatek’s recently announced processors that is meant to power budget devices for 2020.

Rumor has it that the Redmi 9 will feature a 6.6-inch IPS LCD panel, up from the 6.2-inch screen currently found on the Redmi 8. It will have the same waterdrop notch at the top for the selfie camera.

It will be powered by the Mediatek Helio G70, a chipset that will be ranked under the Helio G90T chipset found in the Redmi Note 8 Pro. The SoC will be accompanied by 4GB RAM and 64GB of storage space with other variants featuring varying memory configurations.

Improvements in camera performance and a large battery equipped with fast charging is also expected. It will likely be running MIUI 11 on top of Android 10 out of the box.

The Redmi 9 is rumored to go official in the first quarter of 2020 in China and launch in India is expected to follow in soon.