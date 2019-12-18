Samsung Chairman Sentenced to Jail for 18 Months

Lee Sang-hoon, Chairman at Samsung Electronics, has been sentenced to 18 months in jail for violating South Korean labor union laws.

Prior to being elected as chairman, Lee worked as the Chief Financial Officer at the Korean company, which is when the offense was first committed. The investigation on his case over violation of employee unionization efforts originally started back in 2013 but was later dropped due to a lack of evidence.

However, the lawsuit did lead to several other interconnected cases and ultimately resulted in dozens of other executives getting imprisoned for similar reasons.

The case was reopened last year once a handful of evidence was accidentally discovered while investigators were working on a different case. The unearthed evidence proved Lee Sang guilty of using a variety of tactics to discourage unionization in the company by threatening to cut wages or withdrawing business completely.

The act was in violation of South Korea’s labor laws and Lee Sang was thus sentenced to 18 months of prison.