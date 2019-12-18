Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite Renders Show Up Online

Samsung’s unreleased Galaxy Note Lite has been facing leaks and rumors for a while now. However, the latest leak involves renders of the smartphone showing off the phone in different color variants next to their S pens.

The renders unveil a punch-hole in the center of the smartphone’s display similar to its older siblings Note 10 and Note 10+. The phone, as depicted by the images, comes with S-pen support as expected of the Samsung’s Galaxy Note series.

However, the most peculiar thing we noticed is a flat display. As far as the Galaxy Note series is concerned, the last device to come with a flat-screen was the Galaxy Note 5.

Moving on to the rear side, the renders show that the smartphone will stray from the Note 10 and Note 10+ design. It will come with a squircle camera cutout with a triple sensor camera. Apart from this, the volume rocker and the power key, both are placed on the right side of the chassis.

The leaked renders were uploaded by WinFuture. According to these photos, the smartphone will arrive in sky blue, red and black gradient finishes.

As far as the rumored specifications of the smartphone are concerned, it is expected to feature Exynos 9810 SoC, 6GB RAM, and a 32-megapixel selfie camera, a triple sensor rear camera (48 MP main sensor + wide-angle camera + macro lens) and support for Bluetooth v5.1.

The smartphone will most probably go on sale before December 27 at a €610 (rumored) price tag. If the price tag is true, it might be a huge put off for consumers considering other OEMs are selling much more powerful devices at a lower price tag.