SCO & Zong Team Up to Improve Telecom Services in AJ&K and Gilgit-Baltistan

Special Communications Organization (SCO) and China Mobile Pakistan (Zong) have been engaged for their business collaboration on the provision of telecommunication services to connect people in remote areas of Azad Jammu & Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan. The improved telecom connectivity is paying large dividends for the socio-economic development of the country.

SCO and Zong have vowed to further strengthen their business ties by capitalizing on each other’s experience and expertise.

In this purview, various avenues of cooperation have been explored where business collaboration can be extended. This arrangement will benefit the people as synergies of two potent telecom operators will improve the quality of services.

It has been mutually agreed that SCO will provide bandwidth to Zong and a way forward has been chalked out in a meeting of the leadership of both the organizations at HQ SCO. The event was also attended by Secretary MoIT&T and Chairman PTA. It is expected that the envisaged arrangement will enable both SCO and Zong to further diversify their services.