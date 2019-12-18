Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL), organized ‘[email protected]’ where industry professionals held inspirational talks on topics related to technology, digital ecosystem, and development of in-house talent. The event was held at PTCL headquarter in Islamabad.

The speakers at the second session of ‘[email protected]’ were Mujeeb Zahur, Managing Director, S&P Global, who is also looking after Philippines and Argentina operations for S&P Global Market Intelligence, Dr. Farrah Arif, Executive-In-Residence, LUMS & CEO, EdTechWorx, who has designed and delivered executive programs for MNCs & local companies and Anas Niaz, Founder & CTO, Bioniks, a startup from National Incubation Center, Karachi, that creates functional limbs using brain signals to control the limb.

The participants included PTCL, Ufone, Ubank employees, industry experts & professionals, and university students. PTCL’s top management acknowledged the speakers and presented them with shields as a token of gratitude.

Talking about ‘Maximizing In-house Talent: Upskilling that Works’, Mujeeb Zahur, said,

I am glad to be part of ‘[email protected]’ as it is an enabling platform for digital transformation, providing the right learning opportunities to a company’s workforce. I believe that the timely development of in-house talent holds the key to the success of an organization. Like PTCL, companies need to focus on employee growth and further polishing their skills in order to reduce employee turnover.

Dr. Farrah Arif, talking on ‘The Digital Ecosystem: Education in the Age of the 4th Industrial Revolution’, said,

I am excited to be at this platform, ‘[email protected]’ to deliver a session on such a timely topic. I believe that the digital ecosystem has the potential to contribute to sustainable economic development that involves people and supports community building. PTCL is at the forefront of providing an enabling platform.

Speaking on the topic ‘Transforming Lives through Technology: Success Story of Bioniks’, Anas Niaz said,

The technological revolution is transforming the world, stimulating massive social and economic advances. At Bioniks, we are providing the most advanced prosthetics utilizing new-age technologies and aspire to be a symbol of hope for the individuals with disabilities – giving them a helping hand in the form of prosthetics. We are thankful to PTCL for providing us this platform to showcase our efforts to contribute towards society.

On the occasion, Adnan Anjum, Group Chief Marketing Officer, PTCL, said,

We are providing an open forum for the general public, who can access these talks through our digital platforms. This initiative is to spread knowledge and inspire people from all walks of life. PTCL is actively working on the digital front that will ensure the company’s mission to be the partner of choice for our customers, to develop our people and to deliver value to our shareholders.

PTCL has recently started a series of talks titled ‘[email protected]’ on various topics related to ‘Technology & Business’, ‘Entrepreneurship & Startups’ and ‘Arts, Culture & Entertainment’.