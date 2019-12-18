Yamaha Increases Bike Prices Up to Rs. 4,000

Following in the footsteps of Pak Suzuki, Yamaha Pakistan has also increased the prices of its bikes.

In this regard, the company has issued a notification detailing the price hike. The new prices can be seen below:

Model Retail Price

(Exclusive of Sales Tax)

PKR Sales Tax @17% PKR Retail Price

(Inclusive of Sales Tax)

PKR Yamaha-YB125Z

(Red/Blue/Black) 118,803.42 20,196.58 139,000.00 Yamaha-YBR125G

(Red/Blue/Black) 139,743.59 23,756.41 163,500.00 Yamaha-YBR125

(Red/Blue/Black) 133,333.33 22,666.67 156,000.00

The circular doesn’t explain why the prices were increased, given that the rupee is strengthening against the dollar and the company sold a similar amount of bikes (2004) in November 2019 as compared to November 2018. It is pertinent to point out that the new rates will come into effect from 1st January 2020.

The previous prices of the bikes are as follows:

YBR125G: PKR 160,000

YBR 125: PKR 153,500

YB 125Z: PKR 136,500

Please let us know your thoughts on this in the comments below.