Yamaha Increases Bike Prices Up to Rs. 4,000

Following in the footsteps of Pak Suzuki, Yamaha Pakistan has also increased the prices of its bikes.
In this regard, the company has issued a notification detailing the price hike. The new prices can be seen below:
|Model
|Retail Price
(Exclusive of Sales Tax)
PKR
|Sales Tax @17%
PKR
|Retail Price
(Inclusive of Sales Tax)
PKR
|Yamaha-YB125Z
(Red/Blue/Black)
|118,803.42
|20,196.58
|139,000.00
|Yamaha-YBR125G
(Red/Blue/Black)
|139,743.59
|23,756.41
|163,500.00
|Yamaha-YBR125
(Red/Blue/Black)
|133,333.33
|22,666.67
|156,000.00
The circular doesn’t explain why the prices were increased, given that the rupee is strengthening against the dollar and the company sold a similar amount of bikes (2004) in November 2019 as compared to November 2018. It is pertinent to point out that the new rates will come into effect from 1st January 2020.
The previous prices of the bikes are as follows:
- YBR125G: PKR 160,000
- YBR 125: PKR 153,500
- YB 125Z: PKR 136,500
Please let us know your thoughts on this in the comments below.
they’ve increased prices because they can. it’s a captive market.