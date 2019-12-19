New Leak Reveals Oppo Reno 3’s Color & RAM Options

Oppo’s Reno 3 lineup is all set to launch on the 26th of December. The launch of this series has been backed by a number of leaks and rumors, however, just ahead of its launch, the BBK-owned OEM has listed Oppo Reno 3 Pro on its website confirming the color and memory options.

The smartphone will most probably come with the Snapdragon 765G chipset topped with 8 GB or 12 GB RAM and 128 GB or 256 GB onboard storage. The variants listed are:

8 GB RAM and 128 GB Storage

12 GB RAM and 256 GB Storage

Even though the information was uploaded on the Company’s website, it skipped the 12GB/128GB variant that is currently listed on JD.com for reservation. Based on these memory variants, the smartphone seems like a better option as compared to the recently launched Samsung Galaxy A51 and A71. Moreover, we are expecting the Reno 3 series to cost less than the mentioned Samsung mid-range smartphones.

The colors mentioned on the website are in Chinese however, roughly translate into

Moonlight Black

Misty White

Night Sky Blue

Sunrise

Oppo has also uploaded side photos of the smartphone showcasing the thin form factor, right mounted power button and left mounted volume rocker. These images also confirm that the selfie camera will be housed in a punch hole on the top left and the fingerprint sensor will be underneath the AMOLED display since there is no fingerprint sensor on the back or the side.

The smartphone series is due to launch in less than a week. Stay tuned for more updates.