Pakistan’s JF-17 Leaves Audience Awe-Struck on Qatar’s National Day

Qatar’s National Day falls on 18th December every year and it was celebrated with great zeal and fervor on Wednesday at Corniche Road in Doha amid light drizzle and grey skies. The day is observed as a holiday to mark the unification of Qatar in 1878 under Sheikh Jassim bin Mohammed Al Thani’s leadership.

It was a Qatari show of power as the armed forces did a march while helicopters and fighter jets impressed with flypasts to commemorate the historic day.

The pride of Pakistan Air Force (PAF), JF-17 Thunder, delivered a jaw-dropping aerobatics performance, mesmerizing the audience with its avionic brilliance. Qatari Emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, and his father were also in attendance at the event.

PAF pilots displayed strong operational capability as the crowd cheered JF-17’s maneuverability and astonishing stunts.

The state-of-the-art fighter jet developed with Chinese support has been stunning the audience around the world with its sleek design and flight performance at different air shows like the Paris Air Show earlier this year.

