South Africa to Tour Pakistan for a T20I Series

International cricket is slowly returning to Pakistan with full flow. After MCC’s decision to tour Pakistan under Kumar Sangakkara’s captaincy, Cricket South Africa has also announced that it will be sending its team for the T20I series in March next year.

The revelation was made by PCB CEO, Wasim Khan, during a media conference ahead of the Pakistan-Sri Lanka Test match in Karachi.

The three-match T20I series is expected to take place after the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The CSA has accepted our invitation and agreed to send their team to Pakistan next year to play three T20Is, most probably in March immediately after the PSL.

The PCB official hoped that all the top South African cricketers will visit with the team and expects good news in a few weeks’ time. The official schedule is yet to be announced by the two boards.

South Africa last visited Pakistan in 2007, winning both the Test and ODI series by 1-0 (2) and 3-2 (5) respectively.

He also informed that Australia will be touring Pakistan in 2022 for a 2-match Test series, however, PCB is trying to convince Cricket Australia to play 3 matches instead of 2.

The breakthrough Sri Lanka Test series has already proved to be a massive success and all eyes are on its completion.

