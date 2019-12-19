Tecno Launches Spark 4 Lite for Rs. 14,999

Tecno has recently launched its new smartphone Spark 4 Lite at an affordable price of Rs 14,499. This is the latest addition to the company’s entry-level category and is a successor to the company’s Spark series.

This new phone comes with a 6.52-inch dot notch screen with an 18:9 aspect ratio. The 4000 mAh battery helps you power through the day without running out.

Spark 4 Lite is also equipped with an 8MP AI front camera and an LED flash.

General Manager Tecno Mobile Pakistan, Creek Ma, said during the phone’s launch:

This is our profound intention to bring luxury phones in a reasonable budget which should be affordable to every common man. With this recent launch of Spark 4 Lite, we are being optimistic and expect that it catches the same attention as all other previous phones launched by Tecno Mobile Company.

Spark 4 Lite is another budget-friendly phone and is available in two colors: Midnight Black and Vacation Blue. The new entry-level phone is available in all leading offline markets.

Spark 4 Lite is equipped with 2GB RAM, 32GB storage, and an A22 Quad-core processor, enough to run your apps and games and store your favorite photos with ease.

Other than that, Spark 4 Lite features a fast and accurate face unlock option coupled with a fingerprint scanner for security.

Being equipped with the right specifications and strong sales of Spark series phones, the Spark 4 Lite will not disappoint and will meet the expectations of Tecno fans.

For more detailed product information you can visit Tecno’s official website.