This is What the Huawei P40 and P40 Pro Could Look Like

Huawei’s CEO just confirmed that the Company’s upcoming flagship duo, P40, and P40 Pro, will be launched at the end of March 2020. The P-series smartphone is still 3 months away from their launch, however, its Pixel 4-like (black renders on a black background) renders have been leaked by the infamous OnLeaks.

Launch Details

According to Richard Yu, head of Huawei’s consumer division, the Chinese Giant will be launching its next flagship duo, Huawei P40, and P40 Pro by the end of March next year. The launch event will take place in Paris.

Huawei P40

Based on the renders, the Huawei P40, like its successor, will feature a flat-screen AMOLED display. It will most probably be built around a display that is between 6.1 and 6.2 inches. Even though the renders don’t show whether the smartphone will come with a punch-hole or a notch, it is likely that the Chinese Giant will go with a punch hole this time.

The renders show a USB Type-C port at the bottom with a speaker grill on one side and the SIM tray on the other. Unfortunately, the smartphone ditches the headphone jack. Apart from this, the power button and the volume rocker are on the right side.

The most interesting feature of 2020’s P-series smartphone is the rectangular camera housing design. We are expecting to see the same camera aisle on the Galaxy S11 series. Based on other rumors, the P40 series will come with quad-sensor cameras.

Huawei P40 Pro

The leak states that the maxed-out model, the Huawei P40 Pro will feature a curved display like its predecessor but will have a more sophisticated design. The metal chassis and the glass frame fuse together in a unique pattern on the corners.

It will be built around a 6.5-inch display with QHD+ (2560 x 1440 pixels) resolution, 98 percent screen-to-body ratio and 120Hz refresh rate. Apart from this, the button and port placement are similar to vanilla P40.

As far as the camera cutout is concerned, the P40 features a similar rear design but will house a higher number of camera sensors. Based on rumors it will comes with a 64MP + 12MP + 20MP + macro lens + ToF sensor configuration. Moreover, the smartphone will ship with a 5500 mAh battery with support for 50W SuperCharge wired charging. Also, the analysts are expecting a faster wireless charging technology.

Other Specifications

According to Mr. Yu, both the smartphones will come with EMUI 10 skinned Android 10, however, there will be no Google services on board rather the operating system will be coupled with Huawei Mobile Services. In September this year, Huawei launched its Mate 30 flagship without Google services, and to our surprise, the smartphone did pretty well in the market especially in China. Thus, most probably the upcoming flagships will bring in the same level of success.

Mr. Yu said that the smartphones will come with advanced optics and will feature a never before seen design. He also claimed that both smartphones will boast impressive battery life and top-notch chipset performance. Considering that it will be a flagship duo, this does not come as a surprise.

The duo will most probably come with the Kirin 990 5G chipset, while the new Kirin 1020 will debut with Mate 40 in September 2020.