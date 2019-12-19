Xiaomi’s New Affordable Electric Scooters Boast a Maximum Range of 200KM

If Ninebot’s other scooters didn’t tickle your fancy, these definitely will. The ecological chain company under Xiaomi has now unveiled its new e-bikes under a separate E-series.

The E-series has 5 models: E80C, E90, E100, E125, and E200P distinguished by their maximum speed, battery range, and others.

ALSO READ

Xiaomi’s Ninebot Launches Affordable Electric Bikes

Speed and Range Specifications

The flagship model in the series the E200P boasts a range of 200KM and can reach speeds of 100km/h while the base-version the E80C can reach 51km/h and has a range of 90KM. The E90 has a range of a 100KM and a max speed of 55km/h. Both E80 and E90 are powered by a 1.2KW battery. On the other hand, the E100 is powered by a 1.8KW battery that allows it to reach 60-65km/h with a range of 100km-200km depending on the traveling speed.

The E125 is powered by a 2.4KW battery that allows it to reach 80-100km/h coupled with a range of 120-240km, also depending on the speed. The E200 has a whopping 5KW battery and can reach up to 100km/h with a range of 200KM.

Other Features

Just like the C-series, the bikes in this series have multiple smart features such as providing assistance when going up a hill and switching modes according to other scenes. With the help of sensors and smart scene recognition, the bike can be driven at the touch of a button.

It even has positional tracking (GPS) along with a remote-controlled lock and a security alarm which triggers if you lose the lock. It boasts an anti-theft system and an anti-theft module. While the rest of the series is powered by a lithium-ion battery, the E80C uses a completely self-developed lead-acid battery system.

An SOS signal is sent along with the location of the rider to an emergency contact if the bike develops a fault on the move and if it isn’t used for a while, it will notify the user to charge it.

Pricing and Availability

The Ninebot E-series’ pricing is as follows:

Ninebot E80C is priced at 4799 yuan (~$685)

E90 sells for 5999 yuan (~$875)

The Ninebot E100 is priced at 6,899 yuan ($985)

The E125 is priced at 9,999 yuan ($1428)

The Ninebot E200P is priced at 16,999 yuan ($2,429). It is expensive as it has extra features such as dual-channel ABS, and nitrogen hydraulic shock absorption.

All of the bikes have a 3-year warranty for the battery, 6 years for the motor, and a lifetime warranty for the frame.