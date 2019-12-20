Aisha Farooqui Becomes the New Spokesperson of Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry

Aisha Farooqui has replaced Dr. Muhammad Faisal as the spokesperson of the foreign ministry on Thursday.

Aisha, a seasoned diplomat, joined the Foreign Service of Pakistan in 1994. She boasts of a diverse experience acquired over the years by serving in some of the most important capitals around the world.

Aisha Farooqui had served as a First Secretary at Pakistan Embassy, Cairo. She was the Political Counsellor at Pakistan High Commission, London, the Deputy Head of Mission at Pakistan Embassy, Ankara. Prior to being named as spokesperson of the foreign ministry, Aisha was serving as Consul General, Houston.

Aisha completed her Bachelor’s degree in International Relations and Political Science from Karachi University. She did her Master’s degree in International Relations from Quaid-e-Azam University before joining the Foreign Service of Pakistan in 1994.

In a major foreign ministry reshuffle last week, Dr. Muhammad Faisal was named as Pakistan’s ambassador to Germany.