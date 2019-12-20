Customs Officers Embezzle Rs.820 Million from Warehouse

An investigation conducted by the Lahore Customs Collector has revealed that foreign currency worth Rs. 820 million has been missing from the currency lockers of the customs department.

As per the investigation report, some crooked custom officers have embezzled a large amount of foreign and domestic currency recovered during failed money laundering attempts at the Allama Iqbal Airport, Lahore.

Lahore Customs Collector has registered an FIR at the Old Anarkali Police Station alleging that 380,000 dollars, 2,373,000 dirhams, 115,000 euros, 200,000 Saudi riyals, 202,000 Omani riyals, 57,000 Chinese Yuan, 37,000 pounds, and 40,000 Japanese yen alongside a large quantity of Pakistani rupees are missing from the customs currency lockers.

According to one custom official, Inspector Muzzaffar Hussain, Sepoy Muhammad Naeem and Sepoy Faqeer Hussain are prime suspects in the case. Meanwhile, the involvement of former warehouse in-charge, superintendent custom, and the current warehouse in-charge cannot be ruled out as well.

Following the revelation of currency missing from the lockers, Lahore Customs Preventive Collector has initiated an audit of both, money laundering cases and the recovered money.

Moreover, past records and case files of money laundering have been ordered to be shifted from the Custom House’s valuable warehouse to Allama Iqbal Airport Collectorate. Foreign, local currency and gold will be shifted to State Bank’s lockers.

Lahore Customs Collector said the embezzlement was unearthed after an investigation was conducted on mere suspicion. Those involved in the act will be dealt with in accordance with the law, said Customs Collector.