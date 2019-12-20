Cyril Almeida Gets Schooled for Taking on DC Islamabad on Twitter

Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, Hamza Shafqaat has quite a lot of fan following on Twitter especially due to his friendly interactions with the common man.

DC Islamabad’s recent visit to a school in the city and later his tweet about how other schools must follow the footsteps of Al-Huda hasn’t been well received by, Cyril Almeida. The columnist who resigned recently from Dawn, was quick to respond, taking a dig at DC Islamabad for not minding his own business.

Here’s what DC Islamabad posted:

Visited Al Huda school H-11. One of the best schools in Islamabad. Clean & modern campus, top faculty, well disciplined/learned kids. No British plays, rather kids played the fall of Baghdad by Mongols & spoke so well and adept in Islamic Studies. Other schools must follow suit pic.twitter.com/VNIlTsWpee — Deputy Commissioner Islamabad (@dcislamabad) December 19, 2019

Cyril tried lecturing the Deputy Commissioner like this:

Where a bureaucrat preaches about the right kind of schooling… surprise, it's Al Huda… https://t.co/aWpfygJiAL — cyril almeida (@cyalm) December 19, 2019

Hamza Shafqaat didn’t like the response much, giving a tit for tat reply.

When a journalist has no idea what he is talking about and is unable to see beyond his own prejudices https://t.co/CpJMYjoWgv — Deputy Commissioner Islamabad (@dcislamabad) December 19, 2019

The tweet received a mixed response from the Twitterati as some loved the response whereas others urged the official to avoid arguing on such forums from the official Twitter account.

Below are some the responses in the thread:

State is too lenient with these kind of so called journalists… they can say anything in the name of “freedom of speech” and get away with it… state must be tougher. — Mukhtar (@Mukhtar_CSM) December 20, 2019

This is dilemma of the country the only intelactual breed left in the country is SO CALLED JOURNOS only they have liberty to decide wats good or bad, right or wrong. — [email protected]🌅 (@shamas06) December 19, 2019

When a civil servant is out of his depth and still thinks he is the master of the universe, it is every right minded Pakistani's duty to remind him of his place. — Abbas Nasir (@abbasnasir59) December 19, 2019

I recomend to avoid to argue with public over twitter from your official handle. As this is open plateform so let the people decide what is right sir — Tahir Murtaza (@stm215) December 19, 2019

There were some who bashed Al-Huda school system:

Al Huda has brainwashed countless generations of Pakistani women. I am open to any discussions on this. I can only assume they are now targeting younger children. — Free Thinker (@omnis_hypocrita) December 20, 2019

When a civil servant has no idea what he is doing and starts promoting wahabism and extremist agenda — M (@mirzaaghahassan) December 19, 2019

Al huda is one prejudice that I'd love to hold and rub it in the faces of those who run that horrible outfit…this one place has ruined multiple homes and unsuspecting families single handedly — Asif (@walstreetblues) December 20, 2019

What are your thoughts on the feud? Let us know in the comments section.