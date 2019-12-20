Cyril Almeida Gets Schooled for Taking on DC Islamabad on Twitter

Posted 5 hours ago by Sajawal Rehman

Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, Hamza Shafqaat has quite a lot of fan following on Twitter especially due to his friendly interactions with the common man.

DC Islamabad’s recent visit to a school in the city and later his tweet about how other schools must follow the footsteps of Al-Huda hasn’t been well received by, Cyril Almeida. The columnist who resigned recently from Dawn, was quick to respond, taking a dig at DC Islamabad for not minding his own business.

Here’s what DC Islamabad posted:

Cyril tried lecturing the Deputy Commissioner like this:

Hamza Shafqaat didn’t like the response much, giving a tit for tat reply.

The tweet received a mixed response from the Twitterati as some loved the response whereas others urged the official to avoid arguing on such forums from the official Twitter account.

Below are some the responses in the thread:

There were some who bashed Al-Huda school system:

What are your thoughts on the feud? Let us know in the comments section.

Sajawal Rehman

Feature Writer


