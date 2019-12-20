Govt to Launch ‘Jobs for Pakistan’ Program to Create 2 Million Jobs

The federal government is moving to create at least two million new jobs for the country’s youth under its flagship project Prime Minister Youth Affairs Program (PMYAP).

The state-run news agency has quoted an official saying that the government is going to launch ‘Job For Pakistan’ under the umbrella of PMYAP.

ALSO READ

Govt Launches ‘Startup Pakistan Program’ to Fund 10,000 Startups by 2023

The program will run through a digitized system and will collect the data of applicants online to avoid any hiccups and complicated procedures.

All applicants will have to do is upload their resumes on a dedicated portal, and their credentials will be verified through a systemized process.

He mentioned that the students will be adjusted in private sector companies and various institutions as per their qualifications.

ALSO READ

KP to Launch Rs. 2 Billion Interest-Free Loan Scheme for Youth

Either qualified or skilled would be adjusted according to their area of expertise in local and international labor markets. Besides educated youth, skilled youth like electricians, plumbers, technicians, car and motor mechanics would also get employment.

The official noted that every year, hundreds of thousands of individuals complete their qualifications but fail to get the deserving jobs. The ‘Job For Pakistan’ program will help such students get suitable jobs as soon as they complete their studies.