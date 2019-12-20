HEC & Huawei Sign Contract to Set Up 8 New ICT Academies

Huawei Technologies Pakistan Pvt. Ltd. and HEC jointly signed the contract to set up ICT Academies in Pakistan. The ceremony was attended by the Chairman HEC, Dr. Tariq Banuri, Mr. Steven Yi, the President of Huawei Middle East and Africa Region, Mr. Charles Yang, President Huawei Middle East Region, CEO of Huawei Pakistan Mr. Saif Chi and other respective members from both organizations.

In this agreement, Huawei will set up 8 new ICT Academies across Pakistan besides upgrading the 4 existing ones – the total number of Huawei ICT Academies will reach 23 in Pakistan. These Academies will provide the students access to the latest ICT technologies.

Furthermore, it has been agreed that Huawei will bring the latest, Cloud Storage and Security Technologies to these academies which in turn will help the students be familiar with the various technologies on offer.

As per the vision of the chairman HEC, Dr. Tariq Banuri, these new ICT academies will be set up in the rural areas of the country to ensure equal opportunities for the lesser privileged areas of the country.

The contract signing is a follow-up of a DoU which was signed in China earlier this year. The event also held a detailed progress meeting on the various action points of the DoU. HEC requested Huawei for more Infrastructure Support for the various projects and bringing new ideas into the Academia-Industry of Pakistan meanwhile appreciating the steps taken by Huawei to bridge the existing gap with the Industry.

Both organizations also agreed to enhance the Huawei Skill Program to more places across the country and will also work closely towards R&D between both organizations for the transfer of Technology.