IMF Approves Second Tranche of $452 Million for Pakistan

The Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), on December 19, 2019, has completed the first review of Pakistan’s economic performance.

According to the release statement, it has approved the second tranche of $452 million under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF).

The completion of the review will allow the authorities to draw SDR 328 million (about $452.4 million), bringing the total disbursements to SDR 1,044 million (about $1,440 million). The Executive Board approved the 39-month, SDR 4,268 million (about $6 billion at the time of approval of the arrangement, or 210 percent of quota) EFF for Pakistan on July 3, 2019.

Following the Executive Board’s decision, David Lipton, First Deputy Managing Director and Acting Chair, issued the following statement:

Pakistan’s program is on track and has started to bear fruit. However, risks remain elevated. Strong ownership and steadfast reform implementation are critical to entrench macroeconomic stability and support robust and balanced growth. The authorities are committed to sustaining the progress on fiscal adjustment to place debt on a downward path. The planned reforms include strengthening tax revenue mobilization, including the elimination of tax exemptions and loopholes, and prudent expenditure policies. Preparations for a comprehensive tax policy reform should start early to ensure timely implementation. Enhanced social safety nets will help alleviate social costs and build support for reforms.

He further stated that faster progress is needed to improve the AML/CFT framework, supported by technical assistance from the IMF and other capacity development providers. The swift adoption of all the necessary measures is needed to exit the FATF’s list of jurisdictions with AML/CFT deficiencies.

The statement also stated that the authorities have adopted a comprehensive plan to address the accumulation of arrears in the power sector. Its full implementation is key to improve the collection, reduce losses, and enhance governance. Timely and regular adjustment of energy tariffs will bring the sector in line with cost recovery, added the statement.

Efforts are ongoing to further improve the business environment, strengthen governance, and foster private sector investment. Reform of the state-owned enterprise sector will help put Pakistan’s public finances on a sustainable path and have positive spillovers by leveling the playing field and improving the provision of services.