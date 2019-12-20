Nearly 10 Million People Have Left Pakistan for Better Career Opportunities

In the face of a precarious economic situation, sky-high inflation, and limited employment opportunities, highly skilled and educated Pakistanis are bidding farewell to their motherland at an alarming rate.

According to the report published by the Bureau of Emigration and Overseas Employment, Pakistan has experienced an unprecedented brain drain of educated individuals in recent years.

More than 10 million Pakistani youngsters have left the country in recent years to pursue better professional and financial opportunities in a foreign land, over 800,000 of those immigrated in the last two years.

ALSO READ

Govt to Launch ‘Jobs for Pakistan’ Program to Create 2 Million Jobs

The report states that around 300,000 Pakistanis traveled abroad in the year 2018. In 2019 alone, more than 500,000 Pakistanis, most of them fresh university graduates, left the country to find better jobs. More than 340,000 laborers also left the country to seek jobs elsewhere.

Chairman Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC), Javed Saleem Qureshi, attributes a lack of development for the mass exodus of Pakistani engineers.

Lack of development in the country leaves the engineers with no option but to leave the country. The field of engineering is the worst hit due to a lack of development in the country. There are almost no jobs in this field. That is the number one reason for engineers to leave the country.

Lamenting the high unemployment rate, Chairman PEC urged that the government should enforce measures to create jobs.

ALSO READ

Germany Is Offering 3 Million Jobs to Pakistanis

Pakistanis prefer to seek jobs in Saudi Arabia and the UAE. Other preferred destinations include Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, and Malaysia. Meanwhile, only a fraction of Pakistanis went to the UK and US seeking better opportunities.

As far as remittances are concerned, Pakistanis remitted $19.9 million during FY 2017-18 and $21.8 million during FY 2018-2019. According to the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis & Human Resource Development, remittances have increased by $74.7 million in the first four months of FY 2019-2020.