PTA Approaches Whatsapp, Demands Explanation on Hacking Incidents

With reference to media reports regarding WhatsApp users being targeted worldwide including users from Pakistan with a hacking software, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has taken up the matter with WhatsApp management not only to get the details of users targeted in Pakistan but also to have an update on the remedial measures taken by Whatsapp to prevent the occurrence of such hacking attempts in future.

It maybe recalled that it emerged last month about possible ways through which hackers could install Spyware on smartphones. Media reports then said that a whatsapp bug was responsible for the hack.

It maybe recalled that Pakistani Govt officials were advised to not to use whatsapp for official communication.

NITB is also reportedly working on a whatsapp like solution, solely for Govt officials.

PTA, in today’s statement also advised public to upgrade their WhatsApp application to latest version and keep the device Operating System up to date in order to avoid any hacks.

PTA said that any affected individuals can contact PTA at [email protected]