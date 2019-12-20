Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite Leaks Days Before Launch

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite and Note 10 Lite have been in the limelight over the past few weeks due to the constant leaks and rumors. Both the devices are going to launch soon and just ahead of the launch, Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite’s specifications have been leaked in Germany.

The smartphone, as the name suggests, is positioned to be a cheaper variant of Samsung’s Galaxy S10. According to the leak, the S10 Lite will be unveiled officially in the coming days.

Design and Display

Design-wise, the smartphone is expected to come with elements similar to its older siblings. It will have a punch hole in the center of the display and will be built around a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display with 1080×2400 pixels resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio. It will be available in black, white, and blue colors.

Internal and Storage

Under the hood, the smartphone will feature Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset in all regions globally, unlike its older siblings S10 and S10+ that came with Exynos chipsets for a few regions. The chipset will be topped with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage that can be expanded with a microSD card of up to 1TB capacity.

On the software front, it will run on Android 10 topped with the Korean Giant’s new One UI 2.0.

Cameras

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite will come with a triple sensor rear camera featuring a 48 MP main sensor with tilt-OIS, which will allow the sensor to tilt a little compensating for the user’s hand movements. The main sensor will be joined by a 12 MP ultra-wide sensor and a 5 MP dedicated macro snapper.

On the front, it will feature a 32 MP single sensor shooter sitting in the punch hole for selfies.

Battery and Pricing

S10 Lite will be fueled by a 4,500 mAh battery with 45W fast charging support. The smartphone will be priced at €679.99 approximately. For comparison, the S10e’s came with a €749.99 price tag.

Samsung S10 Lite Specifications