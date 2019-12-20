Severe Earthquake Jolts Pakistan, India & Afghanistan

Earthquake jolts shook Islamabad, Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Friday evening at around 4:40 pm. The earthquake lasted for about 30 seconds or so, causing fear in offices and workplaces. The citizens were forced to step out of buildings.

According to initial accounts, the shocks were witnessed in northern Pakistan, several cities in Afghanistan and as far as Delhi, India.

The magnitude of the earthquake is reported to be 6.1 on the Richter scale. The depth of the earthquake is 214 km and its epicenter is in the Hindukush region in Afghanistan. According to reports from the EU geological survey centre, the magnitude was recorded to be 6.1.

According to the latest reports, there has been no loss of life, however, the severe shocks are likely to have damaged property.

Note: This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.