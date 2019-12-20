We Can Give Musharraf Fast Track Citizenship: BJP Leader

Former President, General (R) Pervez Musharraf’s death sentence has drawn plenty of attention, not just from within the country, but from India as well.

A special court sentenced the ailing retired General to death in a high treason case earlier this week. Indian ruling party, Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP), leader had something very interesting to say. Taking to Twitter, the fascist party’s leader offered Musharaf fast-track Indian citizenship to avoid persecution in Pakistan.

We can give Musharraf fast track citizenship since he is from Daryaganj and suffering persecution. All self—acknowledged descendants of Hindus are qualified in a new CAA to come — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) December 19, 2019

He claimed that since Pervez Musharraf is a self-acknowledged Hindu descendant, he can be offered Indian citizenship under the new law.

India’s new Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) has drawn plenty of criticism, resulting in widespread protests throughout the country, especially by the Muslims, who believe the bill is discriminatory.

On the other hand, the verdict of Musharraf’s death sentence has also created chaos, dividing the nation into two segments; those who are labeling Musharraf a traitor and those who consider him a hero.

