Signs That You Have Vitamin D Deficiency and How to Treat it

Vitamins are one of the five major nutrients but somehow people choose to ignore them in their diet. While a lot of dietary information is available on the importance of carbohydrates, proteins, and fats, vitamins are often ignored. Vitamins are a very important part of nutrition and are essential for the absorption of other nutritional elements such as minerals.

If you have a vitamin deficiency, you can keep replenishing electrolytes but since they will not be absorbed by your body you will feel fatigued and tired. Vitamin D is one of the most important vitamins and its deficiency is also very common in Pakistan since extreme heat does not let people spend much time outdoors.

Pakistani cuisine is also unfortunately not up to the task of fulfilling vitamin D. A relatively recent study shows that only 15.93% of people in Pakistan have sufficient vitamin D while more than half of the population suffers from a deficiency. Vitamin D deficiency should not be taken lightly as it can lead to bone diseases such as osteoporosis and rickets.

In this article, we shed light on some of the early signs of vitamin D deficiency and how you can get rid of it.

Symptoms of Vitamin D Deficiency

One of the main signs of having a vitamin D deficiency is a weak autoimmune system. People with vitamin D deficiency are likely to fall sick often with frequent infections. If you are used to catching a cold or flu very quickly, you might be suffering from a vitamin D deficiency.

Another major sign of vitamin D deficiency is a constant state of fatigue and tiredness. Everybody feels tired once in a while, but experiencing fatigue on a daily basis can be a sign of vitamin D deficiency especially if fatigue is accompanied by bone pain. Vitamin D is very important in maintaining bone density and when the body does not have enough of it the bones become soft and brittle and aren’t able to carry your weight.

Vitamin D deficiency is also associated with depression. If you have other symptoms and you are constantly depressed, there is a strong chance that vitamin D deficiency is the culprit. In this scenario, you should visit a doctor and a psychiatrist, and seek medical advice.

How to Treat Vitamin D Deficiency

There is a common perception that vitamin D can only be obtained from the sun. This is a misconstrued idea since only 20% of vitamin D needs to come from sunlight. The rest of vitamin D can be obtained from food and supplements. If you are experiencing even mild symptoms of vitamin D deficiency, you should immediately make an effort to control it.

Fatty fish, beef liver and eggs are rich in vitamin D and should be incorporated in your diet. Healthy body weight can also help you keep your levels of vitamin D up to the task. If your symptoms still linger on after you have made a conscious effort to increase your vitamin D intake, you should consult a doctor at the earliest.