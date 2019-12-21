Honor 9X is Now Available for Pre-booking in Pakistan

With 2019 ending in just a few weeks, Honor Pakistan has thrown in a big announcement, unveiling the Honor 9X in Pakistan. Honor 9X has already launched in many countries around the world where the smartphone has managed to impress buyers with its specs.

Honor 9X features a 16MP pop-up selfie camera, a first for Honor phones in Pakistan. This change has allowed the screen to body ratio to be 91% which gives you a seamless viewing due to no cutout or notch on the screen. Honor 9X will be available for pre-booking from the 20th of December 2019 on their official e-commerce website Daraz.pk with pre-booking gifts and free delivery.

With its pop-up camera, Honor 9X features intelligent fall detection which retracts the camera when the phone is dropped. This soon to be launched smartphone has a 48MP main camera and a large 4000mAh battery. Honor 9X comes with 6GB RAM and 128GB of storage which is extendable along with the Kirin 710F processor for smooth user experience.

Last but not least, you get a free Bluetooth speaker and free delivery on pre-ordering the Honor 9X.

Pre-book yours now at https://bit.ly/34H9pBZ