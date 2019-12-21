Huawei P40 to Feature a New Camera With 10x Optical Zoom

Camera upgrades appear to be the next big thing for flagship smartphones in 2020. The Samsung Galaxy S11 is expected to bring a 108MP main camera sensor and a 48MP telephoto lens with a 5x optical zoom. Huawei is also looking to make a grand entrance by bringing the company’s first 10x optical zoom camera on the Huawei P40 Pro.

New Periscope Lens

Ming-Chi Kuo, an analyst at TF International Security, has said that the upcoming Huawei P40 Pro will sport a redesigned periscope telephoto lens. It will reportedly combine a prism and two mirrors in the camera with an extended FOV (field of view) to achieve 10x optical zoom. This lens will be an 8-megapixel shooter with f/4.0 aperture and will be exclusive to the P40 Pro.

Additionally, he also predicts that Huawei will be using 5x optical zoom for its other brands including Nova, Honor, and Mate phones.

He believes that the Huawei P40 series will fall into a price range between $570 – $713. We will know for sure when the series finally makes its debut in March 2020.

While the rest of the specifications for Huawei’s next big smartphone are still unknown, it is clear that its camera setup will be the talk of the town.

Watch this space for more on Huawei P40.