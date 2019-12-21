Japan to Sign MoU for Import of Manpower From Pakistan on Monday

Japan will sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Pakistan to import skilled Pakistani manpower for 14 different sectors at a ceremony on December 23.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sayed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari revealed this during an online interactive session (Pakistan Se Rabta) with the expatriates.

The MoU will enable Pakistanis to work in 14 sectors of Japan, including construction, information technology, nursing, manufacturing, engineering, and others.

He said the ministry has already started sending skilled workforce to European countries including Romania and the United Kingdom.

“We are exploring new markets for export of manpower other than the Middle East,” he said while responding to a query.

Technical Training Center in Islamabad

The ministry, he said, is in talks with Germany for the export of Pakistani manpower. The German ambassador had assured him of opening a technical training center in Islamabad for imparting training to the youth on par with global standards.

Zulfikar Bukhari said the ministry is working out a digital mechanism for a hassle-free process for intending emigrants in the protectorate offices.

Meanwhile, Japanese Ambassador Kuninori Matsuda met Sayed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari for a pre-discussion on the MoU to be signed on Monday.

According to the press release, both dignitaries discussed a wide range of issues related to trade, tourism, and manpower.

Teaching Japanese to Pakistanis

With reference to the MoU, the ambassador said that Japan will build a network in collaboration with language universities in Pakistan, and make three to six-month language proficiency courses with e-learning facilities for far-flung areas to accommodate the maximum number of Pakistanis for working in Japan.

The East Asian country has placed Pakistan among the top 10 preferred countries owing to the relationship between the two nations.