This is The Largest Container Ship Docked in Pakistan

Hutchison Ports Pakistan made history by welcoming the maiden call of CV COSCOBELGIUM. It is the largest container vessel to ever call at any port of Pakistan with an overall length of 366 meters and a capacity of 13,386 TEUs.

CV COSCO BELGIUM is deployed in the EPC 2 service and was berthed at 20:00 hours. The vessel sailed at 14:00 hours on 19th December 2019 after handling 1537 moves during her stay.

“The arrival of the CV COSCO BELGIUM to Pakistanis a matter of great pride for us as we are the only terminal in the country with the capacity and the state-of-the-art equipment required to berth and handle a vessel of this size,” said Captain Syed Rashid Jamil, General Manager and Head of Business Unit, Hutchison Ports Pakistan.

We would like to thank our partners COSCO for helping us accomplish yet another historic milestone.

Hutchison Ports Pakistan is the only container terminal in the country with a depth of 16.5 meters, able to accommodate large size mega-ships. The terminal is equipped with 11 remote-controlled quay cranes and 31 rubber-tired gantry cranes (RTGC) being operated by nGen, Hutchison Ports’ terminal control system. nGen controls operations with the highest level of efficiency including yard and quay operations.

The country’s first and only deep-water port capable of berthing the world’s largest container vessel has entered into its second phase of expansion.

The expansion will enhance its installed capacity to 3.4 million containers of 20-foot length each by the end of 2020 compared to 1.5 million TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units) at present.

The deep-water port is located at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT). It is a subsidiary of Hutchison Port Holdings of Hong Kong with 90% shareholding. KPT is a partner in the project.