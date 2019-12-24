HEC Will Now Let You Verify University Degrees Online

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) is launching an online service for verifying educational documents.

Prime Minister’s Adviser and head of the task force on Civil Service Reforms and Austerity and Restructuring, Dr. Ishrat Hussain, announced the decision in a recent meeting.

Dr. Ishrat Hussain has passed directives to all the institutions that fall under HEC’s domain to immediately integrate with the e-verification services. Not only will the e-verification service end the practice of forged documents, but the students will also get their educational documents attested with ease.

During the meeting, Burhan Rasool, Punjab Information Technology Board’s General Manager (IT) and a member of the Task Force on Civil Service Reforms and Austerity and Restructuring, presented a comprehensive report on the benefits of online verification and e-attestation of educational documents.

Burhan said that the practice of forged educational documents is rampant in Pakistan. Thousands of students end up paying the price of the wrongdoings of a handful of individuals as they have to go through long procedures just to obtain a verified copy of their educational degrees.

The e-verification system will be integrated into the official website of the HEC and students will be able to access it from all over the country.

Via: Dawn