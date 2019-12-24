MVM Announces to Manufacture Yutong Electric Vehicles in Pakistan

There has been an increase in the development of the electric vehicle market of the auto industry in the country. This has been boosted by Pakistan’s first-ever Electric Vehicle Policy. Under the said policy, one of the major aims is to transform the public transport sector by injecting electric buses into the system.

There has been a development on this front with the multinational company MVM Energy (PVT) Ltd. that aims to boost economic growth in Pakistan under the CPEC initiatives has inked a Memorandum of Understanding with Yutong, a renowned bus manufacturer.

The agreement will see the introduction of electric buses manufactured by the company in Pakistan.

The project will be officially launched in February 2020.

In the first stage, the MVM-Yutong will initiate a trial run with the long term aim to revolutionize the Pakistani public transport system, keeping in line with PM Imran Khan’s vision of a clean green progressive Pakistan.

In the beginning, the buses will be integrated into the metro systems in the country and later move to intercity transportation.