OnePlus is Gearing Up to Unveil Its First Foldable Phone in January

As the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) draws closer, several major tech companies are planning to unveil their biggest and most innovative products.

CES is an annual tech event that shows off exciting new technologies and electronics. It typically features announcements of new form factors and technologies for laptops, TVs, smartphones and various other devices.

OnePlus has a launch event planned for the CES 2020 where they are going to reveal an “alternative future smartphone” called OnePlus Concept One. Market experts are predicting that it is going to be the company’s first foldable phone but they haven’t showed off anything yet.

The introduction of foldable smartphones through the Samsung Galaxy Fold, Huawei Mate X, and Motorola Razr 2019 has pushed other companies to keep up and hence it will make sense for OnePlus to introduce its first iteration soon.

The upcoming OnePlus 8 series might appear on the event as well since news and teasers about it have been common lately.

Apple is also scheduled to make an appearance on this event after almost two decades. There is currently no news on what they have up their sleeves but it is safe to assume that they do have something noteworthy to show at CES.

Samsung’s big announcement for the Galaxy S-series is planned for next year too, but it is projected to unveil successors for its mid-range A lineup during the CES 2020 in January.