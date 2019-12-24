Realme Will Launch its First Ever 5G Phone in 2 Weeks

Posted 9 hours ago by Aasil Ahmed

Realme is set to join the 5G club in just two weeks from now. The Chinese phone maker has been teasing its first 5G phone, the X50 5G, for a while and now, and has finally confirmed its launch date.

The Realme X50 5G has officially been announced to arrive on 7 January through a Beijing based launch event. The announcement also includes a poster that reveals two color options for the upcoming device.

Realme X50 5G coming on January 7, Lite Edition to tag along

The Realme X5o 5G is expected to have a 6.6-inch Super AMOLED display with a 90hz screen refresh rate. It will probably be powered by the Snapdragon 765 SoC with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.

It is also expected to feature a 64MP quad-camera sensor on its back with ultrawide and 5x optical zoom support. The front-facing 32MP dual selfie camera might be housed in a slim punch-hole cutout.

The battery is projected to be equipped with enhanced VOOC 4.0 fast charging that can charge the phone from 0 to 70% in just 30 minutes.

It is also rumored that we will also see a Lite variant, but there has been no official announcement as of yet. We will know for sure once the launch event kicks off next month.

