Samsung Galaxy S11 Will be Called S20 Instead [Rumor]

Samsung’s naming scheme for its Galaxy flagship devices has been in proper linear order (S1 to S10). However, according to renowned industry tipsters, the next in line Galaxy S flagship might be called the S20 instead.

Huawei did the same with its P series of smartphones when the P10’s successor was expected to be called the P11, but ended up becoming the P20 instead. Now Samsung is expected to follow suit as well.

The notable leakster Ice Universe believes that the S11 will be called the S20, meaning that the lineup might include the S20, S20 Plus, and S20e. Likewise, it is valid to assume that the next Note devices will also be called the Galaxy Note 20 as its naming scheme has been in sync with the S series since the S7.

The Galaxy S20 series is rumored to feature new and improved OLED panels, called SAMOLED displays. These displays will feature up to 120Hz refresh rate with options to switch between 60, 90, and 120Hz.

It is likely to be powered by Qualcomm’s newest flagship chipset, the Snapdragon 865 with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.0 storage.

Another major highlight on this device will be its 108MP quad-camera setup with a 5x optical zoom and an ultrawide lens.

The Galaxy S20 series is expected to debut during February 2020.