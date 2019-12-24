StormFiber Partners with RTeam Limitless to provide Triple Play Services in Boulevard Mall Hyderabad

StormFiber and RTeam Limitless recently signed an agreement to provide ultra-fast broadband at Boulevard Mall Hyderabad.

Under this strategic partnership, StormFiber will provide its fiber broadband coverage to the mall, where retail clients will be able to enjoy blazing fast internet, HDTV and crystal clear voice services.

In addition to this, the company has deployed its state-of-the-art infrastructure to enable Wi-Fi services at the mall.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Fawad Yousuf Laher, Managing Director StormFiber said:

“StormFiber has created a reliable, fiber-based delivery platform to provide superior quality broadband services. Our vision is to create an enabling environment for the citizens of our country, ultimately contributing to the economic development of our nation, as well as Hyderabad and Sindh in particular. We are pleased to offer our premium services at Boulevard Mall, which is one of the prime entertainment locations in the city of Hyderabad.”

Mr. Rizwan Machiyara, CEO, RTeam Limitless expressed his thoughts:

“Superior quality broadband services are vital for holistic entertainment and effective communication in today’s day and age. With the availability of StormFiber’s services at the mall, our tenants will be able to conduct their day to day operations with ease, whereas the Wi-Fi services will keep the customers connected on-the-go. We are proud to collaborate with StormFiber on this long-term partnership.”

StormFiber has been continuously expanding its fiber footprint in the city of Hyderabad. In September 2019, the company entered into strategic partnerships with Abdullah Group, The Palm Builders & Developers, Lakhani Galaxy/Indus Officers Co-operative Housing Society, Elegant Builders & Developers and Faraz Brothers Builders & Developers.

In addition to its expansion in the city of Hyderabad, the company also plans to spread its fiber footprint nationwide by adding more cities to its coverage including Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Sahiwal, Bahawalpur, Sargodha and many more.