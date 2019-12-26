Leading Defense Company Turkish Aerospace Industries Opens its First Office in Pakistan

Turkey’s leading defense giant, Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) has opened its first office in Pakistan at the country’s National Science & Technology Park.

This is one of Pakistan’s first technology park which is expected to make significant contributions to the country’s technological development.

“We are the first Turkish defense firm to open an office in Pakistan’s first technopark,” TAI Marketing and Communications Director Serdar Demir said in a statement to Anadolu Agency (AA).

The technopark was inaugurated by Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, who also visited the TAI office. “We informed the Pakistani prime minister about the cooperation opportunities and the projects that TAI aims to carry out in Pakistan. Turkey is one of the six countries to have an office in Pakistan’s first technopark,” Demir said, adding that the company will also assess cooperation opportunities with Pakistani universities.

Demir highlighted TAI’s deal to sell 30 T129 ATAK helicopters to Pakistan and the company’s aim to positively conclude the ongoing process. He noted that the firm is in negotiations with the country over other defense platforms.

TAI and Pakistan’s Ministry of Defense Production signed a deal last July to export 30 attack and reconnaissance helicopters. The Turkish defense firm has assumed extensive responsibility in terms of logistics, spare parts, training, and ammunition.

TAI maintains its efforts to extend multidimensional cooperation with Pakistan and to that end has welcomed 15 students from the country’s National University of Science and Technology University – listed among the world’s top 500 science and tech universities.

“The students came to our company and received month-long training, benefiting from the expertise of our engineers. With this project, we have taken future-oriented steps and brought together Turkish and Pakistani youth who will be the decision-makers in future projects,” Demir said.

Just a few weeks ago, another Turkish defense company, ASELSAN (Askeri Elektronik Sanayi, Military Electronic Industries) had decided to establish its offices in Pakistan from January 1, 2020.

Turkey and Pakistan are old allies who have a close and harmonious relationship. The recent consolidation of defense interests signifies a convergence of the national interests of both the nations.