Oppo Launches Mid-Range 5G Ready Reno3 Smartphones

Oppo has finally launched one of its most anticipated and most teased smartphone duo, the Oppo Reno 3 and Oppo Reno3 Pro. Both smartphones feature 5G connectivity and are the first Oppo smartphones with support for the new technology.

The mightier pro version, apart from being powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 765G, is currently known as one of the slimmest smartphones available with 5G support.

Let’s look at the detailed specifications of the pair.

Oppo Reno3

Design and Display

Although the Oppo Reno3 does not feature aesthetics as exciting as the Oppo Reno3 Pro, it is still a pretty reasonable look. The smartphone is available in White, Black, Starry Night Blue, Sunrise colors and features a vertically stacked quad-sensor rear camera on the left.

The smartphone is built around a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with 1080p resolution, 20:9 aspect ratio, 411 PPI pixel density, and a waterdrop notch to house the selfie camera.

Internal and Storage

As for the innards, the Oppo Reno3 is powered by the Mediatek Dimensity 1000L that supports 5G connectivity and comes with four Cortex-A77 cores and four Cortex-A55 cores. The SoC is topped with Mali-G77, impressive 8 GB or 12 GB RAM and 128 GB onboard storage.

The processor can reach up to 4.7 Gbps performance on top of providing support for the full range of networks from 2G to 5G, which is why it has been termed as the “World’s fastest sub-6GHz 5G SoC” by the manufacturer. Oppo claims that the smartphone will perform 20% better than a smartphone with Cortex-A76 cores. Oppo Reno3 also comes with a custom APU 3.0, coupled with the chipset.

As far as the software is concerned, the smartphone runs Android 10 wrapped by the newly launched Color OS 7.

Cameras

The Oppo Reno3 features a quad-sensor camera on the back. The main sensor comes with a 48 MP imaging capacity and sits behind an f/1.7 lens with support for OIS and PDAF. The 48 MP sensor is joined by an 8 MP ultra-wide lens, 2 MP dedicated macro camera and a 2 MP depth sensor.

On the front, the smartphone comes with a 32 MP single sensor for selfies.

Battery and Pricing

The smartphone is fueled by a 4025 mAh battery backed by VOOC 4.0 quick charge. It will be available for sale by 31st December and will have the following pricing options.

8 GB RAM and 128 GB Storage ~ $485

12 GB RAM and 128 GB Storage ~ $530

Oppo Reno3 Pro

Design and Display

Among the two, as the name suggests, the Oppo Reno3 Pro is the maxed-out version. The smartphone is slimmer than its sibling and is available in four colors: White, Black, Starry Night Blue, and sunrise. Other than these, it also comes in a classic blue variant called the Pantone 2020. As compared to Oppo Reno3, the Oppo Reno3 Pro features a wider camera cutout with a quad-sensor camera vertically stacked.

As far as the display is concerned, the Oppo Reno3 Pro is built around a 6.5-inch OLED display with a punch-hole featuring a 90Hz refresh rate, as promised by Oppo. The fingerprint sensor is mounted under the display and the panel has a 180 Hz touch detection rate on top of 1080p resolution, 100% DCI-P3 coverage and HDR10+ support. The high touch detection rate makes it ideal for gaming since the input lag is minimized considerably.

Internals and Storage

Moving on to the internals, the smartphone, as mentioned, is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 675G topped with 8 GB or 12 GB RAM and 128 GB or 256 GB onboard storage. The Pantone 2020 variant comes in 8GB/128GB configuration.

On the software front, it runs on ColorOS skinned Android 10, just like every other Oppo device.

Cameras

The Oppo Reno 3 comes with a 64 MP main camera sensor followed by 13 MP telephoto shooter, 8 MP ultra-wide lens and a 2 MP black and white lens. The camera features the 5x hybrid zoom as well. This zooming capability is backed by 2x optical zoom, the rest is done by the software digitally.

On the front, the smartphone features a single sensor 32 MP shooter for its selfies.

Battery and Pricing

The battery specifications of Oppo Reno3 Pro are identical to Oppo Reno3. It goes from 0 to 50% in 20 minutes. According to Oppo, the battery in both smartphones is equipped to handle 5G networks.

Different memory variants are prices as follows:

8 GB RAM and 128 GB Storage ~ $570

12 GB RAM and 128 GB Storage ~ $640

(Pantone 2020) 8 GB RAM and 128 GB Storage ~ $600

Oppo Reno3 and Reno3 Pro specifications