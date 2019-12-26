Pakistani Players Will Not Be a Part of Asia XI: BCCI

In March 2020, Asia XI will take on World XI at Dhaka to mark the birth centenary of the founder of Bangladesh, Sheikh Mujibur Rehman.

The two T20I matches, scheduled at Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka, have already been accorded official status by the International Cricket Council (ICC).

However, Joint Secretary of Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Jayesh George, has made it clear that no Pakistani players will be allowed to be a part of Asia XI.

Earlier, Chairman Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Ehsan Mani, said that India has become a security risk following the passage of the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB), 2019, and subsequent widespread protests against it.

Responding to the comments of Chairman PCB, Jayesh George said:

What we are aware of is that there will be no Pakistan players in the Asia XI. That is what the message is, so, there is no question of both countries coming together or picking one over the other. Sourav Ganguly will decide the five players who will be a part of the Asia XI.

Vice-President of BCCI, Mahim Verma, said that Chairman PCB has no right to comment on what is an entirely internal issue of India.

Chairman PCB should look at security in their own country and think about it first. We are capable enough to handle our country and security here.

Arun Dhumal, one of the treasures of the BCCI, said that

For a person who stays mostly in London, it is inappropriate for him to comment on anything on India’s security. He is not even eligible to comment on Pakistan’s security. He hardly stays there.

Pakistani cricketing fans were anticipating the participation of their national players in the two T20I matches that are scheduled to be held in March. However, comments from the BCCI’s high-ups suggest that the Indian Board is ready to go to the limits in opposing the participation of Pakistani cricket players.

