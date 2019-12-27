25-Year Long Research Proves Fasting Helps You Live Longer

Scientists from around the world have been describing the benefits of intermittent fasting, a regular way of life for Muslims around the world, for some years now.

Intermittent fasting can be best described as eating during a 6-hour window and fasting for the rest of the day. Benefits of intermittent fasting include a reduction in obesity, cholesterol, blood sugar levels. It also proves beneficial in cardiovascular diseases, cancer, and neurological disorders.

A recently published study in The New England Journal of Medicine has further cemented the fact that intermittent fasting is beneficial for human health. Rafael de Cabo and Mark P. Mattson have authored the research that is titled ‘Effects of Intermittent Fasting on Health, Aging, and Disease’.

Dr. Mark Mattson, a neuroscientist at the Johns Hopkins University, argued that intermittent fasting helps in different health conditions ranging from obesity, diabetes to heart problems and cancer. It also improves blood pressure levels, heartbeat, and glucose regulation in the body. The absence of any of these diseases enables an individual to live longer.

Dr. Mattson has been investigating the benefits of intermittent fasting for the past 25 years and practicing it himself for more than 20 years now.

Moreover, intermittent fasting suppresses inflammation, improves brain health, and produces resistance against stress. The study also found that the cognitive performance of those who adopt intermittent fasting improves significantly.

Dr. Rafael Cabo suggested that information about the benefits of intermittent fasting must be integrated into the curriculum of schools so that more and more people adopt this lifestyle.

For anyone looking to adopt intermittent fasting in their lives, Dr. Mattson has this to say: