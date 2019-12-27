Awal Telecom Signs Tower-Sharing Agreement With Telenor Pakistan

Awal Telecom, one of Pakistan’s first and leading wireless infrastructure provider, signed an agreement with Telenor Pakistan, the country’s premier telecommunications service provider, to share Passive Telecom Tower infrastructure.

This multi-year deal is centered on Awal’s ready to use complete state of the art Tower and Power Infrastructure, where the company will keep expanding its footprint in the country offering Telenor a quick and hassle-free entry in the desired markets, allowing them to focus on Network and Technological Advancement. The agreement will also allow Awal to further strengthen its strategic position in the market while partnering with a prominent company like Telenor to facilitate consumers in hard-to-reach areas of the country.

There are still numerous areas in the country that lack access to basic communication services because telecom providers are not able to reach these places. This agreement will allow more people to connect with one another through calls, messages and internet services. This is also an important step towards assisting the underserved areas of the country.

“Awal Telecom is adept in building and providing state-of-the-art Infrastructure to mobile and data network operators in Pakistan. This agreement is recognition of our commitment to bridging the communication gap in the country. Awal can bring people closer by allowing them access to simpler and more convenient services that will help make their lives easier,” said Akbar Shaukat, Chief Executive Officer of Awal Telecom.

He further stated,

Awal Telecom’s development plans are aligned with not only the Infrastructure needs of the Mobile Cellular Operators, they are also aligned with the Government’s vision of Digital Pakistan by Infrastructure Expansion to bridge the digital divide and provision of Telecommunication and Broadband facilities to even the hardest places.

Awal Telecom provides mobile and data network operators with cost-effective and well-managed tower services. Awal leases network infrastructure to allow telecommunication service providers to expand their reach to the masses of the country allowing them to connect with each other effectively.