BCCI Confirms Exclusion of All Pakistani Cricketers From Asia XI Matches

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has confirmed that no Pakistani has been included in the Asia XI, which will be facing World XI in March.

Both teams will be facing each other in a two-match T20I series and the matches will be played on March 18 and 21 at Sher-e-Bangla Stadium in Dhaka.

The fixtures have been organized to celebrate the birth centenary of Bangladesh’s founder Sheikh Mujib-ur-Rehman, has been sanctioned by the International Cricket Council (ICC).

Speaking about excluding all Pakistanis from the squad, BCCI Joint Secretary Jayesh George said:

What we are aware of is that there will be no Pakistan players in the Asia XI. That is what the message is, so, there is no question of both countries coming together or picking one over the other. BCCI President, Sourav Ganguly, will decide the five players who will be a part of the Asia XI.

PCB Was Aware of the Situation

Some sources claim that this was an intentional move from BCCI. However, PCB was well aware of the situation.

When the initial talks took place for the Asia XI vs. World XI, PCB requested ICC to delay the matches because the fixtures were clashing with the PSL.

However, ICC informed PCB that since the deals with the broadcasters were already confirmed, they cannot change the dates.

Due to this, Pakistan cricket board pulled out from the Asia XI squad altogether because all the players will be playing PSL during that time.

Pakistan-India Ties Continue to Deteriorate

The ties between BCCI and PCB have continued to deteriorate after words were exchanged between PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani and BCCI’s vice-president Mahim Verma.

Ehsan Mani claimed that India’s security is a far bigger threat than Pakistan, to which Verma replied:

They [Pakistan] should look at security in their own country first and think about it first. We are capable enough to handle our country and security here.

Additionally, Verma questioned Mani and made some controversial remarks.