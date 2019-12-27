IDEAS Home is Offering Amazing Discounts on Bedding and Home Fashion

You must have heard about Gul Ahmed’s IDEAS Great New Year Sale where you can grab the most trending fashion items of the season at up to 70% OFF.

Unlike other retail brands, GulAhmed IDEAS likes to bring out affordable fashion for Pakistani shoppers, so they can buy the latest trends at unbeatable prices.

When it comes to home fashion, IDEAS Home is a brand known for its durable bed sheet sets, plush throws and blankets, and super-soft towels. This week, the brand has slashed prices in order to give everyone a chance to get the latest home fashion trends without spending too much.

Bed Sheet Sets

While many think a bed sheet is just an ornamental piece of fabric, this notion is totally false. It’s important that you sleep on a bed covered with a comfortable bed sheet as the fabric remains in touch with your body for up to 8 hours every night. The bed sheet sets from IDEAS Home are 50% OFF with a starting price from Rs. 850 only!

Blankets & Throws

To get uninterrupted and restful sleep in winters, you should wrap your body with nice and warm blankets. IDEAS Home offers a variety of plush blankets and fashionable bed throws and blanket that will keep you warm during the wintry nights. Get your favorites today at FLAT 50% OFF.

Towels

If you are looking for super absorbent cotton towels, then you should pick a few from IDEAS Home during the Great New Year Sale.

However, if you want something extra absorbent with quick-drying powers, consider Bamboo Towels for daily use. No matter what you choose, you can buy ultra-soft towels from IDEAS Home for as low as Rs. 350.

Cushion Covers

If you want to revamp the look of a room, just change the cushion covers. That’s the simple hack most interior designer won’t tell you. If you want to redo the look of your living space for the new year, just get some new cushion covers from IDEAS Home at 50% OFF.

Curtains (Twin Panel Pack)

Curtains play an important part in a room’s decor. However, they should not just ornamental. IDEAS Home has launched a new series of Blackout Curtains with a special light-blocking fabric. These are perfect for anyone who wants a total blackout for their sleep. You can buy a pair for just Rs. 1,600.

With the new year right around the corner, it’s the perfect time to buy bed and bath linen from IDEAS Home. Get your favorites now with free delivery all over Pakistan with no limits on minimum spend.