IMC’s Upcoming Toyota Corolla Altis X Spotted in Pakistan [Pictures]

There were rumors that the Indus Motor Company (IMC) is looking to introduce the new Toyota Corolla Altis X to the Pakistani market. Now, a few pictures of the model have leaked on social media.

The model was released in Taiwan in 2014, featuring a sporty look with front and back lip-side skirts along with air vents in the front and a shark fin antenna. Interestingly, at its unveiling in Taiwan, the company showcased the sports sedan variant of the Toyota Corolla Altis X. The difference between the X model and I model is that the first one has a modified exterior and interior design.

While much hasn’t been said about the Altis X that will be coming to these shores, the pictures also reveal only the exterior. It is hard to say how much of it will be similar to the one in Taiwan.

In the pictures, we can see that it has rear parking sensors and apart from that, nothing can be ascertained about the wheels or if it will have a two-color cast wheel disk like the international model.

The international variant is powered by a 1.8 liter engine coupled with a CVT transmission featuring a semi-auto shifter.

The rumors of the Altis X come amidst a crisis for IMC as it struggles with declining sales, piling up inventory and observing non-production days. It is pertinent to point out that it is aiming to introduce the Yaris by the first quarter of 2020.

