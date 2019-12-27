Javed Miandad Claims ICC Should Stop All Countries From Playing in India

Former Pakistan legendary cricketer Javed Miandad has claimed that the International Cricket Council (ICC) should stop all countries from touring India due to security concerns.

Recently, a Citizen Amendment Act (CAA) was passed in India which resulted in a bloody protest, claiming 21 innocent lives.

Speaking on the matter, Miandad said that there is nothing more important than human life and ICC should stand with the rest of the world in a protest against Indian authorities.

My message to ICC, please stop all the playing countries [from] touring India. Now you can see, now [we] will see the justice from ICC, what are they going to do and what they are going to say to the world. ICC, come forward and tell all the world, all the people who are members with the ICC, they must tell all the countries [to] stop playing any games in India because India is [no longer] a safe country.

He further added:

Other countries are better than India because India is fighting with the people, their own people. Look at that, what’s going on? Must take action.

Previously, PCB chairman Ehsan Mani also voiced his opinion regarding the matter and said that Pakistan is currently a safer place to be than in India.