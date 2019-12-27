Karachi Listed Among World’s 10 Least Liveable Cities Again

The Global Liveability Index 2019 has been published and the outlook appears to be grim for the economic hub of Pakistan, Karachi.

For the second year running, Karachi has earned a place on the list of the world’s 10 least livable cities. Global Liveability Index 2019 has ranked Karachi at 5th place. Sindh’s capital is marginally better to live compared to Tripoli (4th), Dhaka (3rd), Lagos (2nd) and Damascus (1st). In 2018, Karachi was ranked (4th).

Here are the 10 least livable cities for 2019:

1.Damascus

2.Lagos

3.Dhaka

4.Tripoli

5.Karachi

6.Port Moresby

7.Harare

8.Douala

9.Algiers

10.Caracas

The Economist Intelligence Unit, a Britain based forecasting, advisory, research, and analysis firm, publishes a Global Liveability Index each year.

Economist Intelligence Unit gauge cities on the following 5 factors and assign them a livability score;

Stability,

Healthcare,

Culture & Environment,

Education,

Infrastructure.

According to the Global Liveability Index, 2019, the ten most liveable cities are

Here is the detailed livability score for the worst performers

Detailed report at Economist Intelligence Unit.