PTCL CharJi Gets Unlimited Internet Package

In today’s fast-paced era, the internet is no longer a luxury but a necessity. We are not dependent on PCs for our communication needs. Our smartphones have eliminated all the burdens of staying connected, anywhere, anytime. Now with just a tap of a finger, one can make calls, share data, text or get online information.

Today, being connected is the key to better experience and access to information is just a click away. What we need is fast, reliable and secure Internet. The rise of mobile broadband devices, with unlimited internet allowance are the game-changers.

Keeping this in mind, PTCL gives its customers the freedom to stay connected on the go and enjoy the experience of seamless connectivity through their CharJi. They have just launched Unlimited CharJi Package, which is a very attractive upgrade opportunity for customers.

They can now enjoy an unlimited internet experience that allows for endless downloading, streaming, socializing and gaming at convenient and affordable charges.

Another benefit of this offer is its eligibility for both new & existing CharJi customers and it is also available for both pre-paid & post-paid customers.

Keeping the customers’ increasing demand for higher bandwidth, this package will satisfy most customers who are looking for unlimited data consumption. The company is continuously coming up with new offers to cater to the changing needs of customers.

CharJi customers can also purchase the device with the unlimited package at PTCL-Ufone service centers or franchises. Existing CharJi customers can simply dial 1218 to switch their package to Unlimited CharJi Package.